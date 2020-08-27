Agatha C. “Blondie” Richter, age 93, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 20, 1927 in Trenton, the daughter of the late Herman and Frieda, nee Luecke, Brueggemann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James “Jim” Richter, whom she married October 20, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died September 29, 1982; son, Ronald Richter; siblings, Sr. Renell Brueggemann, OFM, Bernard Brueggemann, Paul Brueggemann, and Mary Gartside; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Duane Gartside, Emil and Bertha Richter, Al and Emma Richter, Vince Richter, Rudy Richter, Josephine and Herman Dierkes, Hildegard Richter, Virginia and Ralph Mattingly, Loretta and Harry Ahner, and Henrietta and Lawrence Hilmes.

Surviving are her children, Joan (Ken) Beer of Germantown, Larry (Peg) Richter of Trenton, and Kurt (Nancy) Richter of Aviston; daughter-in-law, Kathy Richter of Troy; grandchildren, Shelly (Nick) Tebbe, Cindy (Larry) Alexander, Amy Steele, Amanda (Andrew) LaBrier, Sarah Beer, Andrew (Amanda) Beer, Nathan (Kysa) Richter, and Nicole (special friend Jessica Chamberlain) Richter; step-grandchildren, Kim (Lonnie) Poettker and Stacey Trame; great-grandchildren, Colin, Ethan, Clara, Trevor (fiancée Elise), Tyler, Emmaline, Elijah, Elsie, Henry, Cecilia, Sebastian, Adler, Arlen, Aislee, and Anya; sisters-in-law, Janice Brueggemann of Trenton and Pearl Richter of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Blondie retired from the United States Postal Service in Trenton after serving as a mail carrier and inside clerk. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton and was a past president of the Trenton Senior Citizens. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, painting, and keeping her yard immaculate.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon John Mote officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. (masks are required for the visitation and funeral service)

Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.