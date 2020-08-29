Betty Ann Potthast, age 87, of Beaver Prairie, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

She was born April 11, 1933 in Marine, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna, nee Kesl, Sedlacek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Quintin Potthast, whom she married September 13, 1952 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and who died April 20, 1975; infant son, Joseph Potthast; siblings, Dorothy Nuedecker, Wilbur Sedlacek, Raymond Sedlacek, Wilma Donnelly, Verna Jewell, and Lenny Sedlacek; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill Buchheim Luke Nuedecker, Helen Sedlacek, Jenny Sedlacek, Fern Sedlacek, Spurgeon Donnelly, Lee Jewell, Norbert and Josie Potthast, Ernest and Ruth Potthast, Connie and Doyle Reynolds, Sr. Mary Agnes Potthast, OFM-Teaching Sisters, and Donald Potthast.

Surviving are her children, Carrie Potthast of Highland, Ann (Barry) Hampel of Beaver Prairie, Dan (Sue) Potthast of Beaver Prairie, Rosie (Arturo) Caballero of Santa Rosa, Honduras, and Colleen (Larry) Harper of Aviston; grandchildren, Jessie (Bruce) White, Jackie (Travis) Albers, John (Paige) Hampel, Zachary Owens, Quintin and Drew Potthast, Claudia, Anita, Audrey, Daniel, and Henry Caballero, Sarah, Erin, Philip (fiancée Emily Gill), and Rachel Harper; great-grandchildren, Bruce Alexander, Makenzie, and Tristan White, Evie and Wesley Albers, and Wyatt Hampel; sister, Norma Buchheim of Cincinnati, OH; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Ann Sedlacek of Edwardsville, Ferdinand (Joan) Potthast of O’Fallon, MO, Anthony (Ruth) Potthast of Fenton, MO, and Helen (Paul) Friess of Trenton.

Betty worked along with her husband Quintin on the family farm and continued operating it after his death.

She was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Beaver Prairie. She enjoyed quilting, going to garage sales, and vanilla ice cream.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Edward Schaefer and Fr. Patrick Peter concelebrating. Interment will be in St. Felicitas Cemetery, Beaver Prairie at a later date.

Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass).

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Felicitas Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.