Beverly Sue Meyer, age 79 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Thursday, January 16, 1941, in Beaucoup, IL, the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth (nee Meyer) Wetzel.

On Saturday, November 02, 1963, she married Robert L. Meyer at Springfield, IL,

She was a member of the Springfield Bowling Hall of Fame.

Born and raised at Beaucoup, IL and graduated from Nashville High School. Prior to marriage she moved to Springfield, IL and lived there from 1962 to 2009. She then moved to Belleville, IL and in 2015 moved to Marine, IL. She worked for and retired from Mell-O-Cream International, Springfield, IL, after 23 years. She enjoyed bowling in her earlier years and as of late she truly enjoyed her grandson.

Survivors include:

Son – Brian L Meyer, Marine, IL

Grandson – Robert Charles “Robbie” Meyer, Marine, IL

Sister – Bonnie (Gary) Williams, Freeburg, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Samuel Wetzel

Mother – Elizabeth Wetzel (nee Meyer)

Husband – Robert L. Meyer – Died 1997

Daughter In-Law – Rae Lynne Meyer (nee Kynion) – Died 4/3/2020

Siblings – 15.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Gamache, Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Meyer Education Fund.