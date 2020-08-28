Elizabeth T. “Betty” Maerz, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Saturday, August 20, 1927, in Highland, IL, the daughter of John and Theresa (nee Holzinger) Gantner.

On Saturday, May 03, 1947, she married Dana J. Maerz at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on Monday, November 16, 1998.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and the VFW Post #5694 Auxiliary.

Born in Highland; graduated from Saint Paul High School, Highland, IL, in 1945. She worked at FMBA Elevator as a bookkeeper; City of Highland in accounting and a financial accountant at Southwestern Bell for 14 years before retiring in 1992.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Patricia T. Patton, Cheyenne, WY

Daughter – Cecilia A. Maerz, Redmond, WA

Son In-Law – Curtis C. Messerli, Highland, IL

Grandchild – William Dana (Michelle) Kremer, Idaho Falls, ID

Grandchild – Michelle A (Fiance – Roy Renfroe) Bolander, Hazel Green, AL

Grandchild – Andrew P. (Jennie) Messerli, O’Fallon, MO

Great Grandchild – Shelby Kremer

Great Grandchild – Paige Bolander

Great Grandchild – Ethan Bolander

Great Grandchild – Benjamin Messerli

Great Grandchild – Ella Grace Messerli.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John Edward Gantner

Mother – Theresa (Holzinger) Gantner

Husband – Dana James Maerz, Jr. – Died 11/16/1998

Daughter – Mary C. Messerli – Died 7/11/2007

Son In-Law – Jack M. Patton, CMSgt, US Air Force, Retired – Died 3/11/2020

Brother – Orville L. Gantner

Brother – John L. Gantner

Sister – Linette R. Korte.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor is officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church (General Fund) or Masses.