Esther Beard, 86, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Esther was born April 15, 1934 to Arville and Helen (nee Peterson) Holbrook in Highland, IL.

Esther was known to be a firecracker, full of energy. She made a lot of crafts, loved to sew and make dolls, and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Poiriez, Brenda Koontz, Marty (Lisa) Koontz, Tom Koontz, Deanna Beard Landolt; daughter-in-law, Josie Beard; grandchildren, Kory (Cathey) Links, Shannon (Michelle) Links, Mindy (Chris) Amantea, Dusty (Alli) Kanter, Dane (Brian) Johnson Kantner, Chelsey Kantner, Kyle (Lindsey) Turley, Kayla Stillman, Paige (significant other Zebulon Moake) Koontz, Steven Kyle Russ, Mandy (Brad) White, Lauren (Trevor) Suess, Tessa Beard, James Beard, Alayna Beard; great- grandchildren, Daxton, Ashton, Jack, Aiden, Preston, Everett, Oliver, Levi, Gavin, Gage, Bella, Breyanna, Zane, River, Hanley, Isaac, Lizzy, Amelia & Miles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arville and Helen Holbrook; son, Dennis Beard.

Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets.

Due to COVID-19, face masks must be worn at all times in the funeral home and please social distance.

Memorial Visitation: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial Service: Tuesday, September, 1, 2020, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

