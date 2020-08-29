Gary Richard Holman, 70, of Litchfield, IL, died at Evergreen Place, Litchfield, IL, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:40 pm. He was born July 12, 1950, in Christopher, IL to Ralph Holman & Virginia (Epps) Holman. He was a laborer for a boat manufacturer. He is survived by his son, Chris Holman of Hillsboro, IL and his children, Nick Holman, Alex Holman, Addy Holman, step daughters, Kahra Allen of Raymond, IL and her children, Paxton, Jaidyn and Skye Allen, Kayla Ingram of Raymond, IL and her children, Lyla Vanausdall, Klaytun and Alessia Baughman, Carson Ingram, brothers, Alan Holman, Kevin (Linda) Holman, sister, Jill (Louis) Secoy, nieces and nephews, Karen Cox, Randy Holman, Emma Wilson, Chad Holman, Eric Holman, Michelle Richardson, Mike Talley and several cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services were held at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie, IL. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.tributecenteronline.com.