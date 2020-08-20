George B Shaw, age 79 of Greenville, IL, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his residence in rural Greenville, IL.

He was born on July 09, 1941, in rural Pocahontas, IL, the son of Earl and Marie (nee Stueber) Shaw.

On Saturday, August 11, 1962, he married Shirley Y. Martin at Pocahontas, Illinois .

He was a member of United Methodist Church – Pocahontas, IL. He was also a member of Gordon Masonic Lodge #473 in Pocahontas and Ma Cli Bo Shriners .

George was born and raised on a farm, which is now a Family Centennial Farm. He graduated Greenville high School and continued to farm. He worked as a general contractor and later started his own business, G. Shaw Construction. After retirement he became the Building and Zoning Administrator for Bond County, the Village of Pocahontas and Sorento. George enjoyed getting out in the woods, hunting, restoring a 55 Chevy and a John Deere tractor.

Survivors include :

Wife – Shirley Y. Shaw, nee Martin, Greenville, IL

Son – George Mark Shaw (Partner Charles Vandergrift), Rehoboth Beach, DE

Grandchild – Lillie Ellen Shaw, Hampden, NC

Grandchild – Daniel William Larkin Shaw, Hampden, NC

Sister – Judith E. (Ken) Lockwood, Chesterfield, MO

Brother In-Law – James F. “Max” Clements, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Earl E. Shaw

Mother – Marie H. Shaw, nee Stueber

Son – Martin Earl Shaw – Died 10/01/1983

Sister – Margorie M. Clements

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Greene Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Ray Snider officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, IL.