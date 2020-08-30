Joan Ellen Odneal, age 78, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois with her two children by her side.

Joan, the daughter of Merrill Esbern Wismar and Ellen Marie (Jorgensen) Nielsen, was born June 29, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. Joan grew up in Chicago, attended Fernwood Elementary School, Van Vlissingen School, Henry R. Clissold Elementary School and graduated from Rich Township High School District 227 with the class of 1961. She then attended one year at Joplin Junior College in Joplin, Missouri.

Joan and John “Jack” Dean Odneal were united in marriage on April 20, 1963 in Chicago. They met when Jack was in boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago. They were then stationed at Charleston, South Carolina, then Chelsea, Massachusetts where their daughter was born, and finally back to Great Lakes where their son was born.

Just before her marriage, Joan worked at the William Wrigley, Jr. Company of Chicago as a secretary in the exporting department. After her children were both in school, she worked for 26 years at Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois, starting in customer service, then on to order processing, billing, purchasing, and finally as computer administrator. After moving to Greenville, Illinois, she worked for Nance’s Antiques in Pocahontas, Illinois until her retirement in 2005.

Joan grew up attending Ridge Lutheran Church in Chicago. She then attended Wesley Free Methodist Church in Waukegan, Illinois after moving to Zion, Illinois. Upon moving to Greenville, she attended Greenville Free Methodist Church for nine years and had been attending Greenville First Christian Church since 2005.

She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching cooking shows, collecting cookbooks, camping, playing card games, eating out with friends, watching her Chicago Cubs, and spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by her daughter Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Odneal of Greenville, son and wife Jerry Dwayne and Tina Ardenell (Green) Odneal of Greenville, and granddaughter Dawn Michelle (Callaway) Crump of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Odneal in 1990, grandson Kelly Duane Callaway of Colorado, and grandson D. J. Callaway of Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Greenville First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, Illinois 62246. Darryl Bolen will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:30 p.m. until service time. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Memorials may be made to Sky Lodge Christian Camp, N4855 County Road Y, Montello, Wisconsin 53949.