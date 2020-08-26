Joseph R. “Joey” Forys, age 40 of Breese, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born September 6, 1979 in Nashville, the son of Robert “Bob” and Veronica, nee Damazyn, Forys of Breese.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Amy (Jason) Wesselmann of Breese, Tammy (friend Scott) Hock of Shattuc, Daniel (friend Glenna) Forys of Carlyle, Benjamin (friend Cetia) Forys of Highland, and Mary (William) Foreman of Pocahontas; grandmother, Irene Damazyn of Dubois; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Forys and Jonathan Forys; and grandparents, David Damazyn and Anthony and Mary Forys.

Joey graduated from Central Community High School in Breese and worked the last 18 years in maintenance at Southern Bus and Mobility in Breese. He was member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Joey enjoyed fishing and riding his mini bike, but most of all spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass)

Memorials may be made to Food for the Poor and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.