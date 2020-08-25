Larry A. Willman, age 73 of St. Peters, Missouri and formerly of Greenville, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Peters, Missouri.

Larry August, the son of Darrell August and Linda Elizabeth Landmann Willman, was born April 2, 1947 in Highland, Illinois. Larry grew up in Greenville, attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1965. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a degree in accounting.

Larry served our country in the United States Marine Corps enlisting December of 1969. He served 2 years, honorably discharged. Larry earned the National Defense Service Medal.

In his later years, Larry volunteered at many food pantries in St. Louis. He helped raise money for Food Outreach and helped at the benefit every year.

Surviving are his siblings: Marry “Patty” Klaus of Highland, Janice Ann Schmidt of St. Peters, MO, Denis Darrell Willman of Hookdale, Gary Joseph Willman of Greenville and Jeffery Mark Willman of Longwood, FL.

Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Chad Klaus.

Private graveside services with military honors by Bond County Veterans will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Fund, c/o Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

Online condolences may be made online at www.donnellwiegand.com