Marilyn Joyce Wells, 89, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away at 9:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Due to COVID-19 CDC and IDPH regulations and guidelines a private family visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 with Rev. Loren File officiating.

Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice.

Marilyn Joyce Wells was born September 15, 1930 in Mulberry Grove, IL, the daughter of Leo and Irma (Scarlett) Knebel. She married Lowell Grigg Wells on September 14, 1948; he preceded in death on March 16, 2019. Together, she and Lowell celebrated 70 years of marriage and raised two sons. Marilyn was a homemaker, looking after her family and the farm. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Vandalia.

Mrs. Wells is survived by her sons, Cary Wells and wife, Joan of Greenville and Brad Wells and wife, Laurie of Mulberry Grove; grandchildren, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Lewis, and Grant Wells; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Gary Wells; brothers, Wayne Knebel and Kenneth Knebel; and a sister, Deloris Lynch.