Mary T. Beer, nee Athmer, age 60, of Germantown, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 26, 1959 in Breese, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara, nee Thien, Athmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse ad Sophie, nee Hemker, Beer; and a sister-in-law, Judy Athmer.

Surviving are her husband Leonard Beer of Germantown, whom she married November 14, 1980 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; children, Katie (Rodney) Ratermann of Breese, Karl (Kristine) Beer of Germantown, and Abbie (Jake) Mueller of Trenton; grandchildren, Lydia and Wyatt Ratermann, Emma, Jack, and Otto Beer; siblings, Joe Athmer of Swansea, Tom (friend Shirley Budde) Athmer of Albers, Bob (Linda) Athmer of Aviston, Louise (Ron) Reed of Ashley, and Bernie (Lynn) Athmer of Albers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeanette Athmer of Aviston, Darlene Beer of Germantown, David (Bert) Beer of Bartelso, and Ken (Joan) Beer of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary formerly worked at Koetting Insurance of Germantown as a commercial line specialist and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. She enjoyed sewing, cats, hummingbirds, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Graveside service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the grandchildren’s education fund (checks made payable to Leonard Beer) or St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home. (masks are required for the visitation).

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.