Roman B. Paoletti, age 89, of Keyesport, IL passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. No public services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mary Paoletti and can be sent to the funeral home.

Roman was born May 7, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Sirio and Caroline (Giovannoni) Paoletti. He married Patricia Locke in 1955 and they had 4 children, later divorced. He married Mary Mayfield “nee Ganaway” on April 22, 1977, later adopted her 2 children and they had 1 child of their own. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Mary Paoletti of Keyesport, IL, six of his seven children, Marco (Cindy) Paoletti, Carlo (Donna) Paoletti, Gina Paoletti, Giulietta (Michael Nix) Paoletti, Jason (Cynthia) Paoletti, and Misty (James) Elam. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Antonio Paoletti and his first wife Patricia.

He was raised and attended school in Cicero, IL. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1951 and was discharged from active duty in December 1952, and from reserves in 1955. He was a proud US Naval UDT4 Frogman who went by the nickname “Arab”. Roman accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and Savior before passing. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.