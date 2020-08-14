Rose Marie Brassel

Rose Marie (Meyer) Brassel, 85, of Breese, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born in Haines Township, Marion County, Illinois on July 11, 1935, the daughter of Fred A. and Coreda (Smith) Meyer.

Rose married Danny Brassel and together they have two children: Gregory Brassel and wife Lisa of Carlyle, and Cheryl Kampwerth and husband Dan of Breese, who survive along with grandchildren: Heather Pate of Breese, Nicole Wetherholt and husband Jason of Carlyle, Cara Brassel and special friend Travis Jondro of Carlyle, Brendan Kampwerth and special friend Anna Csar of Edwardsville and Bailey Wilson and husband Blake of Aviston; greatgrandchildren Lucas Pate and Cannon and Carly Wetherholt; brothers Freddie Meyer and wife Linda of Walnut Hill, Jim Meyer and wife Erika of Breese and John Meyer and wife Sherry of Centralia; sister-in-law Pam Meyer of Centralia; brother-in-law Gerald Kampwerth of Marydale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Elna “Sissy” Nichols and husband Eddie, Nancy Womble and husband Harold, Margaret Ann Meyer, Mary Alice Hall and husband Bud and Linda Kampwerth; brothers George Meyer and wife Rosie and Ed Meyer; and former spouse, Danny Brassel.

Rose was a stay-at-home mother and a bookkeeper for Brassel Silos, and later in life worked as a home healthcare aide and a CNA and social service assistant at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese for 28 years. Rose dedicated herself to taking care of the residents and was loved by both them and their families along with fellow staff. Rose enjoyed reading, bingo, slot machines, the company of family pets, and watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. Rose’s fondest memories included watching her children and grandchildren excel in all their sports and activities. Rose had a heart of gold and put everyone before herself.

To honor her request, there will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rose’s memory to Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Clinton County Humane Society and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.