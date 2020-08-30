Sharon R. Dawdy, age 77 of Greenville, passed away 4:05 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband and family.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Pastor Deborah Somerville will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Simple Room or the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

A full obituary will be posted soon.