Alan A. Schulte, age 88 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Friday, January 29, 1932, in Breese, IL, the son of John and Hildegarde (nee Rolfingsmeyer) Schulte.

On, January 9, 1954, he married Angela M. Schulte (nee Tebbe) at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away May 18, 1963.

On, November 27, 1965, he married Bernadine E. Schulte (nee Daiber) at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who passed away on April 10, 2012.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church – Highland, IL; V.F.W. Post 5694 of Highland; Highland Sportman’s Club.

He was born and grew up in Breese, IL. Active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War; overseas in Japan and Korea; honorable discharge as a Seaman 1st Class. He worked at General Motors, St. Louis, for 5 years; then a lineman for the City of Highland and retired as a lineman supervisor in 1992. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Clarence G. (Anne) Schulte, Bothell, WA

Son – Ricky G. (Rebecca) Schulte, St. Rose, IL

Son – Jeffrey A. (Kristine) Schulte, Franklin, IL

Grandchild – Sarah C. Schulte, Bothell, WA

Grandchild – Matthew S. Schulte, Bothell, WA

Grandchild – William P. Schulte, Bozeman, MT

Grandchild – James A. (Katelin) Schulte, Aviston, IL

Grandchild – Thomas G. (Trisha) Schulte, Hillsboro, IL

Grandchild – Morgan K. Schulte, Jacksonville, IL

Grandchild – Kaitlin R. Schulte, Franklin, IL

Great Grandchild – Kaden Schulte

Great Grandchild – Aurora Noelle Schulte.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John A. Schulte

Mother – Hildegarde Schulte (nee Rolfingsmeyer)

1st Wife – Angela M. Schulte (nee Tebbe) – Died 5/18/1963

2nd Wife – Bernadine E. Schulte (nee Daiber) Died – 4/10/2012

Brother – David Schulte.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL,

Private Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or Faith Care Center Apartments.