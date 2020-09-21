Audrey Krebs, age 92 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Mrs. Krebs was born on November 11, 1927, in Beckemeyer, Illinois, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (nee Schmidt) Hustedde. She married Eugene N. Krebs at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on September 27, 1955, and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2002.

Mrs. Krebs is survived by her children – Janice Hostmeyer and husband Leroy of Aviston, Dianne Borgelt and husband Pat of Hoffman, and Duane Krebs and wife Lisa of Carlyle; her grandchildren – Angie Nolte and husband Matt, Bridgett Poettker and husband Eric, Kyle Krebs and wife Bri, KariJo Krebs, and Clint Hostmeyer and wife Liz; eight great grandchildren – Madisyn and Camryn Nolte, Kayden and Ainslee Poettker, Kyson Hostmeyer, and Scarlett, Lucas, and Archer Krebs; a sister – Delores Hempen of Carlyle; and her in-laws – Mildred Kapp, and Eddie and Edna Holthaus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; a brother – Maurice Hustedde and wife Alice; and her in-laws – Paul Hempen, Wilford Kapp, Elmer and Lucille Krebs, and Marcella and Cornelius “Bud” Kampwerth.

Audrey was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to quilt, crochet, and work in her garden. She was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was active in St. Ann Sodality and helped serve funeral luncheons. Mrs. Krebs was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and served as the President and Treasurer of the Auxiliary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. on WEDNESDAY morning. All in attendance at the visitation and Mass will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distance. The church is limited to 100 people in attendance.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Krebs are suggested to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.