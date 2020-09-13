Barbara Ann Thurman

Barbara Ann (Dempsey) Thurman, age 70, of Carlyle passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born May 29, 1950 in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Ray Edward and Marjorie M. Dempsey. She married William David Thurman on February 12, 1979 in Central City and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter-in-law Denise Thurman of Centralia; two granddaughters Raeann and Carissa Thurman of Centralia; two sisters Brenda Tinsley and husband Steve and Phyllis Branch and Husband Doug all of Centralia; brothers-in-law: Dennis Thurman and wife Rhonda of Marion, and Bruce Thurman and wife Patricia of West Frankfort; sisters-in-law Angela Hill and Joyce Smith of Rogers, Arkansas, Lisa Knapp of Beckemeyer of Beckemeyer; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Ray Thurman; her mother and father; her mother-in-law Bertha Smith and father-in-law William R. Thurman; step-mother-in-law Barbara E. Thurman.

Barbara retired from AT&T in St. Louis after 33 years working for Illinois Bell/AT&T in Centralia, Collinsville, and St. Louis. She also worked most recently at Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle. She was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and Communications Workers of America. Barbara loved reading, cooking, sewing, and quilting and most of all spending time with her family and granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel at Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia with Rev. Jason McIntosh officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle and from 9:00 AM until the time of services on Friday at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorials made in memory of Barbara are suggested to the Case-Halstead Library and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolence may be left to the Thurman family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.