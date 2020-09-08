Barbara D. Carman, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Carman was born on May 26 ,1934, in Chicago, a daughter of the late John T. and Ruth D. (nee Finley) Travis. She married Donald E. “Jitter” Carman in Keyesport on January 13, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2015.

Barbara is survived by her children – Debbie Tegenkamp and husband Dennis of Breese, Mindy Gustafson and husband Bob of Carlyle, and Eric Carman and wife Karen of Carlyle; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; a sister – Emily Mueller; and a brother-in-law – Leo Goodin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister – Virginia Goodin; and her in-laws – Gene Mueller, Ruby Bretz, John Bretz, Phillip Jones, Bonnie Carver, and Ralph Carver.

Mrs. Carman was a humble and quiet woman who always put others first. Barbara enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, shopping for crafts, and watching Westerns on TV. She always looked forward to visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to being a devoted home maker, she also worked as a cook at the Keyesport Grade School.

On behalf of the Carman Family, a special thank you to all the Carlyle Healthcare Center staff for the kindness, loving care, and friendship so freely given to our mother.

A Funeral Service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. All in attendance are encouraged to wear a face mask and follow social distancing recommendations.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Carman are suggested to the Carlyle Healthcare Center Activities Department and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.