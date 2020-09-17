Betty M. Haberer, age 91 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Greenville, IL.
She was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mae (nee Mollett) Starnes.
On Saturday, January 28, 1950, she married William M. Haberer at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL, by Father Kunsch.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church Altar Society.
Betty was born at home in Sorento, IL. She attended Sorento school and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1946. She attended Greenville College; she taught at Smith School in Sorento, IL; worked at DeMoulin’s in Greenville; also was a babysitter. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and the Polka. She and her husband travelled all 50 states with their children and grandchildren. She loved to bake. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were “her life”.
Survivors include:
Husband – William M. Haberer, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Deborah L. (Keith Murray) Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL
Daughter – Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK
Grandchild – Jennifer L. Dragusica
Grandchild – David A. Goodall
Grandchild – Shawn M. (Sherry) Taylor
Grandchild – Benjamin L. (Stephanie) Goodall
Grandchild – Danny W. Haberer
Grandchild – Shanelle B. (Dan) Vannoy
Grandchild – Jessie Hankins
Grandchild – Josie (Jeremy) Beard
Great Grandchild – Bailey
Great Grandchild – Taylor
Great Grandchild – Blaine
Great Grandchild – Jayden
Great Grandchild – Leighton
Great Grandchild – Owen
Great Grandchild – Jarron
Great Grandchild – Kiera
Great Grandchild – Brooklyn
Great Grandchild – Dylan
Great Grandchild – Trentyn
Great Grandchild – Ashley
Great Grandchild – Audrey
Step Great Grandchild – Tessa
Step Great Grandchild – James
Step Great Grandchild – Alayna
Step Great Grandchild – Ledger
Step Great Grandchild – Lyden
Brother – Delmar D. (Virginia) Starnes, Pocahontas, IL
Sister – Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN
Sister In-Law and Spouse – Harriet Starnes, nee Smith, Bethalto, IL
Sister In-Law and Spouse – Betty Kombrink, nee Haberer, Millersburg, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Charles B. Starnes – Died 04/08/1974
Mother – Mae Elsie Starnes, nee Mollett – Died 06/13/1999
Father In-Law – William C. Haberer – Died 03/02/1948
Mother In-Law – Sylvia E. Haberer-Kleber, nee Jakel – Died 1986
Son – Daniel L. Haberer – Died 08/19/2009
Grandchild – Dennis Beard – Died 05/22/2012
Brother – Charles I. Starnes – Died 11/25/2002
Brother & Sister In-Law – Roy (Mae) Starnes
Brother – Larry L. Starnes – Died 11/16/1958
Brother – Johnny L. Starnes – infant Died 12/21/1945
Brother In-Law – Calvin C. Haberer – Died 02/15/1997
Sister In-Law – Helen M. Haberer
Brother In-Law – August “Gus” Kombink – Died 04/24/2007
Sister In-Law and Spouse – Patricia A. Liening-Brown – Died 05/11/2001
Brother In-Law – Erwin Liening – Died 06/09/1989
Brother In-Law – Tom Brown – Died 10/01/2014.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing.
Private Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.