Betty M. Haberer, age 91 of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care in Greenville, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, May 21, 1929, in Sorento, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mae (nee Mollett) Starnes.

On Saturday, January 28, 1950, she married William M. Haberer at Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, IL, by Father Kunsch.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, IL, and St. Nicholas Catholic Church Altar Society.

Betty was born at home in Sorento, IL. She attended Sorento school and graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1946. She attended Greenville College; she taught at Smith School in Sorento, IL; worked at DeMoulin’s in Greenville; also was a babysitter. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and the Polka. She and her husband travelled all 50 states with their children and grandchildren. She loved to bake. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were “her life”.

Survivors include:

Husband – William M. Haberer, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Deborah L. (Keith Murray) Williams (Twin to Denise), Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Denise L. (Michael) Taylor (Twin to Deborah), Wasilla, AK

Grandchild – Jennifer L. Dragusica

Grandchild – David A. Goodall

Grandchild – Shawn M. (Sherry) Taylor

Grandchild – Benjamin L. (Stephanie) Goodall

Grandchild – Danny W. Haberer

Grandchild – Shanelle B. (Dan) Vannoy

Grandchild – Jessie Hankins

Grandchild – Josie (Jeremy) Beard

Great Grandchild – Bailey

Great Grandchild – Taylor

Great Grandchild – Blaine

Great Grandchild – Jayden

Great Grandchild – Leighton

Great Grandchild – Owen

Great Grandchild – Jarron

Great Grandchild – Kiera

Great Grandchild – Brooklyn

Great Grandchild – Dylan

Great Grandchild – Trentyn

Great Grandchild – Ashley

Great Grandchild – Audrey

Step Great Grandchild – Tessa

Step Great Grandchild – James

Step Great Grandchild – Alayna

Step Great Grandchild – Ledger

Step Great Grandchild – Lyden

Brother – Delmar D. (Virginia) Starnes, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Judy (Mac) Fitzgerald, Chattanooga, TN

Sister In-Law and Spouse – Harriet Starnes, nee Smith, Bethalto, IL

Sister In-Law and Spouse – Betty Kombrink, nee Haberer, Millersburg, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Charles B. Starnes – Died 04/08/1974

Mother – Mae Elsie Starnes, nee Mollett – Died 06/13/1999

Father In-Law – William C. Haberer – Died 03/02/1948

Mother In-Law – Sylvia E. Haberer-Kleber, nee Jakel – Died 1986

Son – Daniel L. Haberer – Died 08/19/2009

Grandchild – Dennis Beard – Died 05/22/2012

Brother – Charles I. Starnes – Died 11/25/2002

Brother & Sister In-Law – Roy (Mae) Starnes

Brother – Larry L. Starnes – Died 11/16/1958

Brother – Johnny L. Starnes – infant Died 12/21/1945

Brother In-Law – Calvin C. Haberer – Died 02/15/1997

Sister In-Law – Helen M. Haberer

Brother In-Law – August “Gus” Kombink – Died 04/24/2007

Sister In-Law and Spouse – Patricia A. Liening-Brown – Died 05/11/2001

Brother In-Law – Erwin Liening – Died 06/09/1989

Brother In-Law – Tom Brown – Died 10/01/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required and social distancing.

Private Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church for Masses or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.