Bobby Dean Lallish, age 77, of Greenville, IL passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4 PM at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Rd., Suite 240, St. Louis, MO 63119

Bobby was born April 24, 1943 in Vandalia, IL to Albert “Sam” and Iva (Chrisman) Lallish. He married Janice Harlan on March 24, 1962 in Greenville, IL. She died August 1, 1983. He later married Ramona Booth on June 26, 1984, and she also preceded him in death on July 16, 2018.

He is survived by his children Ricky (Niki) Lallish of Highland, IL; William (Connie) Lallish of Anchorage, AK; and Robert (Nanette) Lallish of Fairview Heights, IL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, as well as his brother Danny (Margaret) Lallish of Raymond, IL and brother-in-law John Smith of Florida. He was preceded in death by both of his wives, his parents, a brother Ernest Chrisman, and a sister Jackie Smith.

He grew up in Vandalia, IL and graduated from Vandalia High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force on June 12, 1961 and retired as a Technical Sergeant after 20 years of service on June 30, 1981. After the military, he worked at Carlisle Syntec Systems in Greenville, IL. He was member of Vandalia American Legion Post 321 and the Greenville Church of Christ.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.