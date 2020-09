Brittany Marie Elling Slone, age 30, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the O’Fallon City Cemetery, 509 North Oak Street, O’Fallon, IL 62269. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery. For more information, please contact Zieren Funeral Home, www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.