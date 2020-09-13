Darlene Huelsmann, age 68 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Darlene was born in Breese on September 29, 1951, a daughter of the late Elmer and Betty (Cohoon) Thompson. She married Dan King and they had three children – April King, Trisha King (Rodney Lingle) and Robert King (Alexis). Darlene is also survived by her grandchildren – Joshua Fears, Jordan Bullock, Jacob Bullock, Justin Diekmann, Nathan McNeely, Jamie King, Jenilyn King, Madison King, Ava King, and Tanner King; 2 great grandchildren – Landon and Riley Fears; 2 sisters – Bonnie Kueper (Paul) and Carol Van Atter; and a brother – Steve Thompson (Carolyn).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister – Linda Rinne and husband Ronald.

Darlene loved spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping at the Carlyle Healthcare Center and Aviston Countryside Manor.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. All in attendance are encouraged to wear a face mask and follow social distancing recommendations.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Huelsmann are suggested to the American Cancer Society and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.