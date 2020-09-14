Darrell R. Baldwin, age 63, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Grantfork, IL. No services are planned. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Darrell was born on March 30, 1957 in Charleston, West Virginia to Homer R. and Wanda (Carter) Baldwin. He is survived by his children; Michael Baldwin of Florida, Heather Ramirez of Davenport, IA, Chastity Baldwin-Hein of Muscatine, IA, David (Tabatha) Baldwin of Eldridge, IA, Kasey Dawson of Madison, West Virginia, Destiny Baldwin of Highland, IL and Brooke Hahn of Madison, West Virginia. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Danny Baldwin.

He had lived in West Virginia and Iowa. He worked as a welder in the coal mining industry and moved to Grantfork recently.

