Eric S. Woolen, 43, of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Greenville, IL.

Eric was born August 12, 1977, to Steven and Lee Ann (nee Briley) Woolen Sr., at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Granite City, IL.

Eric had a big heart and would help anybody that needed or asked for help. He loved to ride, and enjoyed camping, fishing and travelling.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lee Ann Woolen.

Eric is survived by his father, Steven (significant other, Carol LaVart) Woolen Sr., Pocahontas, IL; brothers, Steven (Stacy) Woolen Jr., Martinsville, IN, Donald (Amber) Woolen, Granite City, IL; nephews, Dylan, Justin, Jesse, and Ryan Woolen; great-nephew, Jaxston.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation

Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory in the Funeral Home and we ask that you please social distance.

Visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 4:30 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.