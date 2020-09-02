Frank H. Frerker, age 85, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Frerker was born July 1, 1935 in Breese, the son of the late Leo and Cecilia, nee Thoele, Frerker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Delores Schulte, Dorothy Frerker, and Leo Frerker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Alma Reilman; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Schulte and Ardell Reilman.

Surviving are his wife, Ruby, nee Reilman, Frerker of Germantown, whom he married June 10, 1959 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; children, Gary (Kathy) Frerker, Carol (Randy) Frerker Sauer, and Charles Frerker all of Germantown; grandchildren, Garrett (special friend, Brooke Kuchar) Frerker and Shane Sauer; and sisters-in-law, Bernice Frerker of Breese and Aurelia Reilman Wood of Trenton.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Army and was a lifelong grain and dairy farmer. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown where he previously served on the parish council and as a trustee, past member and chairman of MidAmerica Dairy Association, past board member of the Germantown Fire Department, and past board of directors of Germantown Trust and Savings Bank.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made in the form of masses at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family.

