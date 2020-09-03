Herman Joseph Huelsmann, age 85, of Dubois, IL, formerly of Aviston passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albers, IL on April 3, 1935, the son of Cyril and Anna (Heimann) Huelsmann. He married Mary Detmer on October 17, 1956 and she survives in DuBois.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Cynthia Huelsmann of Boulder, IL, Kevin (Kathy) Huelsmann of Trenton, Dale (Karen) Huelsmann of New Baden, Linda Huelsmann (Eric Tonnies) of Albers, Scott Huelsmann of Aviston, and Lori (Robert) Zanger of Aviston; ten grandchildren: Dana Huelsmann, Kollin (Anne) Huelsmann, Alexander Huelsmann, Vanesa (Ryan) Zierman, Ryan Huelsmann, Kelsey Huelsmann, Alexis Zanger, Corben Zanger, Sierra Zanger, and Justin Huelsmann; five great grandchildren: Zade, Aubrey, Jolee, Wyatt, and Everly; his siblings: James Huelsmann of Aviston, Lorraine (Don) Boeser of Aviston, Sr. Rose “Rita: Huelsmann, SSND of St. Louis, Arnold (Judy) Huelsmann of Trenton, and John (Nancy) Huelsmann of Aviston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Florence Huelsmann, Pete Schumacher, Rita Detmer, Julia Detmer, Mary Ellen Detmer, and Stanley Detmer.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, a brother David Huelsmann; a sister Irene Schumacher; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Emma Huelsmann, Sister Delores Detmer, ASC, Lorene (Henry) Hemker, Joseph (Bernadette) Detmer, Theodore Detmer, Reginald Detmer, Donald Detmer, Cleta Detmer, and Rosalie (Bill) Athmer.

Herman was a member of St. Francis Parish in Aviston, an Honorary Life Member of Aviston Knights of Columbus and a past member of the Aviston Elementary School Board. He graduated from Aviston High School in 1953 and soon after became a carpenter and retired after 25 years. Herman was known as “the collector”. He was the founder and owner of Huelsmann Distributing Co., Inc. He and his wife became snowbirds in 1991 and ever since that time they spent their winters in Florida. During his retirement he enjoyed building, maintaining, farming and sharing his beautiful DuBois country estate. Often times inviting friends or even complete strangers to come and enjoy their property and fish.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Friedman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of Herman are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, School Sisters of Notre Dame, or Caritas Family Solutions and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 301 South Clinton Street, Aviston, IL 62216.

