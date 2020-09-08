James M. Doll, age 71, of Maryville, IL passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Jim was born December 10, 1948 in Highland, IL to Don and Elizabeth (Wasmuth) Doll. He is survived by his sons Matthew (Michelle) Doll of Ft. Collins, CO and Marc (Lacey) Doll of Brentwood, MO and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry (Mary Ann) Doll of Madison, WI, John (Kathy) Doll of Champaign, IL, Joe Doll of Pocahontas, IL, Don (Jean) Doll of Greenville, IL, Dave (Diana) Doll of Pocahontas, IL, Jeff (Julia) Doll of Troy, IL, Donna (Norm) Vincent of Nashota, WI, Mary (Bill) Burke of Huntington, IN, Diane (Mike) Bingham of Greenville, IL, Janice (Paul) Betcher of Greenville, IL, Jane (Mike) Wilhite of Greenville, IL., along with his sister-in-law Gene Doll of Greenville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom Doll.

He grew up south of Pocahontas on the family dairy farm and orchard. He graduated from Greenville High and also graduated from The University of Illinois. He worked in sales for several years before going to work for the City of St. Louis. He remained there until he retired. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.