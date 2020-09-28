Jerome J. “Jerry” Huelsmann, age 81, of Breese, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 12, 1939 in Breese, the son of the late Frank and Frances, nee Holtgrave, Huelsmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Huelsmann (twin) and Virgil Huelsmann.

Surviving are his children, Tammy (David) Lackey of Alton, Jason (Angela) Huelsmann of Freeburg, and Jamie (Terry) Alvis of Walnut Hill; grandchildren, Emmily (Kyle) Crafton, Sean (Suzi) Lackey, Sam Lackey, Cole Huelsmann, Reid Huelsmann, and Mackenzie (fiancé Brandon Boatright) Schulte; great-grandchildren, Penny and Evie Crafton; siblings, Joann (Don) Roetering of Minnesota, Phyllis (Bob) Hostmeyer of Breese, and Charles Huelsmann of Nebraska; sister-in-law, Mary Huelsmann of Breese; and former wife Suzanne Huelsmann of Centralia.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army, formerly worked as a farmer, and later retired from Arrow Group Industries in Breese. He enjoyed horseback riding and was a member of the Clinton County Saddle Club, also enjoyed fixing up and selling tractors, and in his early years fishing and hunting.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center and will be received though Moss Funeral Home. 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.