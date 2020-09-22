JoAnn E. Korte, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.
She was born on February 03, 1934, in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Albert and Velma (nee Schuetz) Brant.
On June 07, 1952, she married George William John Korte at Pierron, IL. He passed away on August 08, 2017.
She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580 Auxiliary, Auxiliary to American Legion Lee Iten Post #439; Member of the Former St. Anne Altar Society; Many bowling leagues.
Mrs. Korte was born in Belleville, IL and grew up in Lebanon, IL. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1952. After high school, she married George and traveled the world with his military career. They lived in Japan; Lancaster, CA; Biloxi, MS; Alamogordo, NM; San Angelo, TX, and Austin, TX. They moved to Highland in 1974, after living in 28 homes during his military career. She taught swimming and also bowling for 12 years. While stationed in Japan, she was on the base’s traveling bowling league. She was also the Past President of the Latin American Club. She was a Secretary and President for many bowling leagues and also was recognized in the Great Carlyle Bowling Association Hall of Fame. In addition to her love for bowling, she also enjoyed crocheting, oil painting, and playing cards and the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.
Survivors include :
Son – Rick J. (Pam) Korte, Elgin, IL
Daughter – Cheryl A. (Donnie) Ross, Georgetown, TX
Daughter – Cindy S. (Significant Other Terry Clayton) Miller, Highland, IL
Son – Darrin P. (Penny) Korte, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Eric Korte
Grandchild – Dawn (Chris) Buford
Grandchild – Brandie (Mike) Remke
Grandchild – Scott (Julie) Ross
Grandchild – Damon (Joanne) Ross
Grandchild – Amanda Rice
Grandchild – Tiffany (Eric) Abert
Grandchild – Thomas Korte
Grandchild – Christopher Korte
Grandchild – Lexi Korte
Grandchild – Stephanie Korte
Great Grandchild – Ashley Ross
Great Grandchild – Taylor Ross
Great Grandchild – Dylan Ross
Great Grandchild – Austin Ross
Great Grandchild – Kyle Ross
Great Grandchild – Evan Korte
Great Grandchild – Graham Remke
Great Grandchild – Olin Abert
Great Grandchild – Violet Remke
Great Grandchild – Maddox Abert
Great Grandchild – Althea Buford
Great Grandchild – Dakota Abert
Great Grandchild – Landon Flannery
Great Great Grandchild – Aubry Ross
Great Great Grandchild – Chase Ross
Great Great Grandchildren – Faithe Ross
Great Great Grandchild – Samson Ross
She was preceded in death by :
Father – Albert John Brant – Died in 1975
Mother – Velma Elizabeth Brant, nee Schuetz – Died 8/12/1978
Husband – George W. Korte – Died 8/08/2017
Son In-Law – Don Miller – Died 7/18/1997
Sister – Betty Lee Hoolihan – Died 6/05/2015
Brother In-Law – Rolland Hoolihan
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
In leiu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Capital Campaign Fund or Rellevant Pregnancy Options Center.