JoAnn E. Korte, age 86 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on February 03, 1934, in Belleville, IL, the daughter of Albert and Velma (nee Schuetz) Brant.

On June 07, 1952, she married George William John Korte at Pierron, IL. He passed away on August 08, 2017.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580 Auxiliary, Auxiliary to American Legion Lee Iten Post #439; Member of the Former St. Anne Altar Society; Many bowling leagues.

Mrs. Korte was born in Belleville, IL and grew up in Lebanon, IL. She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1952. After high school, she married George and traveled the world with his military career. They lived in Japan; Lancaster, CA; Biloxi, MS; Alamogordo, NM; San Angelo, TX, and Austin, TX. They moved to Highland in 1974, after living in 28 homes during his military career. She taught swimming and also bowling for 12 years. While stationed in Japan, she was on the base’s traveling bowling league. She was also the Past President of the Latin American Club. She was a Secretary and President for many bowling leagues and also was recognized in the Great Carlyle Bowling Association Hall of Fame. In addition to her love for bowling, she also enjoyed crocheting, oil painting, and playing cards and the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.

Survivors include :

Son – Rick J. (Pam) Korte, Elgin, IL

Daughter – Cheryl A. (Donnie) Ross, Georgetown, TX

Daughter – Cindy S. (Significant Other Terry Clayton) Miller, Highland, IL

Son – Darrin P. (Penny) Korte, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Eric Korte

Grandchild – Dawn (Chris) Buford

Grandchild – Brandie (Mike) Remke

Grandchild – Scott (Julie) Ross

Grandchild – Damon (Joanne) Ross

Grandchild – Amanda Rice

Grandchild – Tiffany (Eric) Abert

Grandchild – Thomas Korte

Grandchild – Christopher Korte

Grandchild – Lexi Korte

Grandchild – Stephanie Korte

Great Grandchild – Ashley Ross

Great Grandchild – Taylor Ross

Great Grandchild – Dylan Ross

Great Grandchild – Austin Ross

Great Grandchild – Kyle Ross

Great Grandchild – Evan Korte

Great Grandchild – Graham Remke

Great Grandchild – Olin Abert

Great Grandchild – Violet Remke

Great Grandchild – Maddox Abert

Great Grandchild – Althea Buford

Great Grandchild – Dakota Abert

Great Grandchild – Landon Flannery

Great Great Grandchild – Aubry Ross

Great Great Grandchild – Chase Ross

Great Great Grandchildren – Faithe Ross

Great Great Grandchild – Samson Ross

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Albert John Brant – Died in 1975

Mother – Velma Elizabeth Brant, nee Schuetz – Died 8/12/1978

Husband – George W. Korte – Died 8/08/2017

Son In-Law – Don Miller – Died 7/18/1997

Sister – Betty Lee Hoolihan – Died 6/05/2015

Brother In-Law – Rolland Hoolihan

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

In leiu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Capital Campaign Fund or Rellevant Pregnancy Options Center.