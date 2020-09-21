Joyce Carey, age 85, of Highland, IL passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Alhambra Care Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Roberta Crouch for funeral expenses.

Joyce was born May 5, 1935 in Greenville, IL to Clifford and Eugenia (Worstell) Upchurch. She is survived by her children Joann Blankenship of California, Roberta “Bobbie” (Randy) Crouch of Highland, IL., Georgie Hogfrogge of Illinois, Neal (Sheryl) Merritt of Pocahontas, IL, and Sherri (Richard) Edwards of Cottage Hills, IL. She is also survived by her siblings Deloris Rommerskirchen, of Highland, IL, Robert “Bob” (Mary) Carter of Pocahontas, IL, Linda (Clarence) Lee of Troy, IL, Virginia “Ginny” (Randy) Obermark of Pocahontas, IL, Leonard “Lenny” (Tina) Morrow of Rolla, MO, and Ronald (Cindy) Upchurch of Jacksonville, IL. Along with seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by one daughter Rita Curtis, six brothers James “Jimmy” Adcock, Roger “Tiny” Carter, John Carter, David Carter, Donald Upchurch and Gary Upchurch and a sister Marian (Peggy) Steinley.

She was a member of Last Days Ministries Church. She enjoyed going to church, reading the bible and playing bingo. She liked horse, loved her dog Hazel, like having company,and doing word search puzzles.

