Kenneth C. “Ken” Campbell, age 78, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Salem Township Hospital.

He was born January 5, 1942 in St. Louis, the son of the late Charles and Lorena, nee Heuberger, Campbell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie, nee Potter, and Al Smith, Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Cindy Harvey.

Surviving are his wife Pat, nee Smith, Campbell of Trenton, whom he married June 12, 1964 in Macclenny, FL; son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Campbell of Trenton; grandchildren, Maddie and Aaron Campbell; brother, Tom (Mary Jane) Campbell of Highland; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Melody Victor of Macclenny, FL and Al (Sharon) Smith, Jr. of Glen St. Mary, FL; niece and nephew, Sherry (Andrew) Grumet of East Brunswick, NJ and Ryan (Lisa) Campbell of Webster Groves, MO; and great-niece and great-nephew, Brandon and Alexandra Grumet.

Ken was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Consolidated Freightways in St. Louis. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, Trenton Sportsman’s Club, and Highland Gun Club. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved trap shooting, hunting, and fishing, with numerous trophies displayed at his home to show his successful hunts and catches. His greatest love in life was spending time with his wife and son, but most of all his grandchildren.

A Memorial Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton. (Masks are required at the visitation)

A private prayer service will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton or Trenton Sportsman’s Club and will be received at the church or though Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.