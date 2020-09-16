Lilia Marie Lehn, age 77, of Greenville, IL passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-8 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Lilia was born November 14, 1942 in Highland, IL to Perry and Ruby (Wilken) Wideman. She married Richard Lehn on November 12, 1966 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville, IL. Richard died January 22, 2020. She is survived by her children Mary (Todd) Siebert of Greenville, IL, Angela (Luke) Thole, of Greenville, IL, Lorie (Art) Zobrist of Pocahontas, IL, and Richard W. Lehn of Keyesport, IL., her brother Bernie (Marvetta) Wideman, her sister Patricia (Dennis) Woll of Pocahontas, IL, her grandchildren Kent (Kylee) Thole of Pocahontas, IL, Hollie (Bledar) Lalollari of Imerial, MO, Aubry Thole of Greenville, IL, Aaron (Megan) Zobrist of Pocahontas, IL, Levi Siebert of Greenville, and Ryan Lehn of Keyesport, IL., along with her great grandchildren Ellie Siebert, Ava Lalollari, and Sophia Lalollari. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, a grandson Lincoln Siebert, three brothers Perry L. Wideman, Gary Wideman, and Larry Wideman, also preceded by five sisters Barbara McCalister, Cecilia Smith, Evelyln Gard, and Shirley Zanchetti, and Patricia Woll.

She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1961. She then attended Brown’s Business College and graduated as an IBM operator and teacher. After her marriage she and her husband resided on the family farm on Hookdale Avenue, Keyesport, IL Lilia is a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she taught religion for 35 years. She also a member of The Antique Machinery Club and The American Farm Heritage Museum.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.