Lou Ann Beckmann, age 57, of Germantown, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born August 19, 1963 in Breese, the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen, nee Matthews, Albers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Dana Ranae Beach.

Surviving are her children, Allison (Kevin) Easton of De Soto, MO and Aaron (Jenny) Beckmann of Germantown; grandchildren, Isabella and Cohl Kehrer, Carter, Kaden and Crew Easton, Elias and Cyrus Beckmann; siblings, Donnie “Smokey” (Cindy) Albers of Manteno, Patricia (Bill) Beach of Oakdale, Allen (Madonna) Albers of Germantown, and Lea Ann Albers of Germantown; numerous nieces and nephews; and former husband, Michael Beckmann of Villa Ridge, MO.

Lou Ann was member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment of cremains will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. (Masks are required at both the visitation and memorial mass)

Memorials may be made to her family and will be received at the funeral home.

