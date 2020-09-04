Mabel Lore McElroy, 78, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Thursday, September 03, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. McElroy was born on July 9, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Marvin & Belle (Watkins) Gansner. She was a 1960 Graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and had worked at Peterson Spring Factory in Greenville, IL. She married Gene Robbins and they later divorced, she then married Larry McElroy and he preceded her in death. Mrs. McElroy had lived in Montgomery Country Area all of her adult life and was a member of Moose Lodge #1377 in Hillsboro, IL; Eagles in Litchfield, IL & Red Hats in Coffeen, IL. She loved to have a good time and was always the life of the party.

Mrs. McElroy is survived by her special friend & SP, Walter Neely of Coffeen, IL; two sons, Richard “Rick” (wife, Julie) Robbins of Coffeen, IL & Bart (wife, Kelly) Robbins of Carlinville, IL; two granddaughters, Summer Robbins of Jacksonville, FL & Amanda Robbins of Dorsey, IL and three great grandchildren, Ben Ronco, Brayden Ronco & Kennady Davidson. Along with her parents and husband, Mrs McElroy was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Gansner.