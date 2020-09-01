Marie C. Kassen, age 95, of Breese, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born September 9, 1924 in Bartelso, the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine, nee Schleper, Wesselmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Kassen, whom she married April 12, 1950 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died May 23, 2005; son, Raymond Kassen; daughter, Linda Stallard; sisters, Theresa Schulte and husband Arthur, Helen Hilmes and husband Robert, and Dorothy Buscher and husband John; brother, Vince Wesselmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley Blumenstein, Theresa “Toots” Wesselmann, Bernadine and Frank Meyer, Rita and Victor Schmidt, Pauline and Harry Geissert, Frances and William Middendorff, and Clarence and Florence Kassen.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Rita (Jim) Griffin of Keyesport; son-in-law, Jack Stallard of Old Ripley; grandchildren, Natalie (Marc) Stevenson, Craig (Kristy) Riser, Amber (Richard) Kemp, and Cory Riser; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Stevenson, Conner, Lilly, Mason, and Emma Kemp, Melody, Bethany and Penny Riser; sisters, Veronica Blumenstein of Breese, Bernie Yapp of O’Fallon, Aggie Dumstorff of Breese, and Ruthi (Bud) Jansen of Damiansville; brothers, Greg (Clara) Wesselmann of Breese, Hank (Marie) Wesselmann of Germantown, Jerry Wesselmann of Breese, and Virgil (Alice) Wesselmann of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marie was a homemaker and formerly worked at Hank’s Restaurant in Keyesport. She was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese, Breese American Legion Post 252 Auxiliary, and the Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718 for many years.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. (Those wishing to attend, please call 618-791-0069 to be put on attendance list). Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass)

Memorials may be made to the Breese American Legion Post 252 or the Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.