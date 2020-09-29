Mary E. Bauman, age 72, of Greenville, IL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. A Funeral will be conducted Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home in Greenville, IL. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, October 2, 2020 after 10 am at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Greenville Free Methodist Church Building Fund.

Mary was born to John P. and Erma Clara (Wodtke) Bauman, Sr. on March 12, 1948 in Highland, IL. She is survived by a brother, John Bauman, Jr. and wife Mary of Highland, IL; a nephew, Matthew Bauman of Highland, IL; and a many family and friends. Growing up in the Bond County area, she attended Greenville schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1966. She continued her education at Greenville College graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed books and magazines of all varieties. She kept journals and enjoyed writing poetry. She liked to educate herself and learn new things; such as teaching herself hobbies that consisted of learning and studying foreign languages; music, along with a variety of instruments; knitting, and many other side projects. Since childhood, she has had a love for all animals, cats in particular. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Greenville and enjoyed taking day trips to different places with the church and her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

