Mildred M. “Millie” Essert, age 86, of Breese, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville.

She was born June 11, 1934 in Nutley, NJ, the daughter of the late August “Gus” and Mathilde “Tillie”, nee Miltenberger, Baehr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Herman Essert, whom she married October 27, 1956 in Bloomfield, NJ and who died May 7, 2012; great-grandson, Carter Ackermann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ray Brosch, Lydia and Joseph Miltenberger, and Alma and Tony Hoernig.

Surviving are her children, Michael “Mitch” (Carol) Essert of Columbia, Lynn (Blake Lalli) Essert of Hartwell, GA, and Peggy (Mike) Korte of Grantfork; grandchildren, Kyle (Michelle) Essert, Kristin Ackermann, Aaron (Libby) Essert, Nelson Lalli, Taylor Lalli, Paige Fox, Michaela Korte, and Jack Korte; great-grandchildren, Landon, Nevaeh, and Rae Essert, Kenly and Collins Ackermann; and a sister, Linda Brosch of Breese.

Millie, along with her husband Herman, formerly co-owned/operated Knotty Pine in Breese. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Millie was an avid reader, liked going for walks, but most of all, loved spending time with her family.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

