Nicholas G. Strubhart of Aviston died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Friday, September 25th, 2020, at the age of 87 years.

Born in Aviston on April, 13 1933, he was a son of Nicholas and Margaret (Urban) Strubhart. On September 13th, 1960 he married Marita Orlet in Belleville.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Nicholas and Margaret (Nee Urban) Strubhart; father-in law Leo Orlet; mother-in-law Rosalia Orlet; brothers Charles, James, Paul, Xavier (Sam) and Thomas Strubhart; sister-in-laws Margret Strubhart, Marilyn Strubhart and Marcella Strubhart; brother in law Paul Orlet.

He is survived by his wife, Marita B. (nee Orlet) Strubhart; daughter Cindy (Mike) Ratermann; sons Joe (Cari) Strubhart, Jim (Vonnie) Strubhart, Jerry (Sandy) Strubhart and Jeff (Liz) Strubhart; grandchildren; Jenny Boshera (Friend David Mitchel), Heather Ratermann, Matt (Shannon) Strubhart, Adam (Anna) Strubhart, Amber Strubhart, Jordan Strubhart, Hunter Strubhart, Jacob Strubhart, Luke Strubhart, Melissa (Kenny) Reese and Brandon (Jamie) Mills; great grandchildren Brynlee Boshera, Ledah Boshera, Tristen Ratermann, Caleb Strubhart, Weston Strubhart, Brady Bagwell, Christian Reese, Rylan Mills and Adleigh Mills; sisters SSND Marie Virginia Strubhart, Martha Altgilbers, Gertrude Frey and Betty Lou Salemi; sister in law Dolores Strubhart, Erlene Strubhart, JoAnn Schoenherr and Phyllis Orlet; brother in law Gerald Schoenherr and Henry Orlet; and nieces and nephews.

Nicholas was a veteran of the US Navy, lifetime member of the American Legion Post 1239 / past commander, volunteered at the Aviston Country Side Manor for 30 years, served on Aviston school board, coached little league Khoury league, was a union carpenter local 470 for 50 plus years, a member of St. Francis parish, Citizens for Aviston and the Bib club.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening, actively followed his children and grandchildren in all sports and loved to spend time with his family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston. Interment will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. All in attendance are asked to please wear a face mask and refrain from handshakes and hugs.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Shriner’s hospitals, or Aviston American Legion Post 1239 and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Online condolence may be left to the Strubhart family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.