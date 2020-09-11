Patricia Huck, 88, of Troy, IL, born Saturday, November 28, 1931 in St. Louis, MO and passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL.

Patricia was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL. She served 40 years on the Tri-Township Library Board. She was a long time member of the Troy Women’s Club, Troy Historical Society and Paul Simon Museum. She enjoyed reading and collecting books. Most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Huck whom she married January 25, 1952 in St. Louis, MO and he passed away on October 30, 2001; and her parents, Henry and Theresa (nee Buehne) Ruesche.

Surviving are her children, Nancy (Russ) Rieke of Pocahontas, IL, Michael (Linda) Huck of Alexander, AR, Mark and Paul Huck both of Troy, IL; her grandchildren, Kimberly Jones, Shawna (Chad) Davis, Terri (Vince) Loyd, Russell Rieke Jr., Carrie Dunn, Kirby (Sarah) Rieke and April (Tracy) Watson; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Matthew Diaz, Grace Oakes, Phoenix Martin, Tesla Loyd, Justin and Tyler Rieke, Derrick and Kortnie Dunn, Christian and Isaac Rieke and Alyssa and Trystan Watson; and her brother, Daniel (Barb) Ruesche.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.

Friends may call 4:30 to 7 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL

Funeral services 11:30 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO

RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL