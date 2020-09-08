Phillip Martin, 80, of St. Peter Illinois passed away on August 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon, Illinois.

Phil was born June 30, 1940 in Greenfield, Indiana; son of the late Russell and Thelma Martin. Phil married Dianne Albea on September 16, 1961 at the Eden Methodist Church in Indiana.

Most of Phil’s life was spent harness racing and making tack. He loved spending time with his wife of 59 years, family, friends and playing games.

Phil is survived by his wife, son David (Lori), daughter Darla Lohman (David), all of Effingham, Illinois; grandson Aaron Martin (Whitney); step grandsons Ian Gentry, Stevie Gray, Dayne (Megan) Lohman; great step-grandsons Camdon Lohman and Jamie Gray; one sister Marilyn Sue Davis of Blacksburg, Virginia; brother -in- law Richard Albea ( Beverly); sisters-in-law, Linda Smith (Conrad), Dr. Loretta Kroin ( Stan), Jayne McCubbins (Mike) of Indiana, Cherri Perrin of Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Glasscock; brothers-in-law Nemuel Albea and John Perrin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Family and/or St. Peter Lutheran School, 605 E. 3rd Street, St. Peter, Illinois 62880.