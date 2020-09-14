Raymond “Gene” Harter, age 87 of Keyesport, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born August 6, 1933, to Raymond Forrest Harter and Amy (nee Lindsey) Harter. Gene married the love of his life Peggy (nee Wilkerson) on March 26, 1955. They were blessed with 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family. Gene and Peggy would have been celebrating 66 years of marriage and are a true testament of love and forgiveness. Gene served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956, he was a Korean War Veteran. He enjoyed many careers over the years including being a barber, Shelter Insurance agent, real estate agent, and office manager. Gene enjoyed spending time fishing, following baseball, and reading books about history. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, son, and the most amazing grandfather. He could always be found cheering the grandkids on at ball games and school programs or trying to get a laugh with his well told jokes and pranks. Gene was a devote Christian and belonged to the Greenville Church of Christ for many years.

He is survived by wife, Peggy Harter of Keyesport, IL; daughter, Vicki Elam and husband Bill of Keyesport, IL; son, Raymond Harter and fiancé Joni Warren of Vandalia, IL; his grandchildren, Amy Davis and husband Kevin of Keyesport, Meagan Harter- Hertz of Greenville, IL, and Aaron Harter of Foley, AL; and great-grandchildren, Krysten and Abbey Davis and Madalyn and Mason Hertz. Also surviving are a brother, Bill Harter and wife Marge of Keyesport, IL and a sister-in-law, Leona Harter of Florida.

Gene was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Hannah Davis, his mother and father, and his brother, Jack Harter.

The family has requested a private memorial service at the Greenville Church of Christ. Donations can be made to Potter’s Children’s Home or to charity of choice.