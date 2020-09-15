Raymond H. Diekemper, Sr. age 93 of Carlyle, passed on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Diekemper was born on September 23, 1926, in Breese, Illinois, a son of the late Mathias and Rose (nee Ilges) Diekemper. He married Leonilda M. Kampwerth on April 21, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Mrs. Diekemper preceded him in death on February 16, 2015.

Ray is survived by his children – Maurice Diekemper and wife Donna of Trenton, Raymond Diekemper, Jr. and wife Marilyn of Carlyle, Leon Diekemper and wife Kim of Shattuc, Philip Diekemper and wife Kelly of Carlyle, Gerhard Diekemper and wife Janice of Carlyle, and Debbie Johnson and husband Brad of Beckemeyer; a son-in-law – Jim Golder and wife Chris of Keyesport; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; and his in-laws – Johanna Diekemper, Alberta Kampwerth, Frank and Lucille Kampwerth, Roland Kampwerth, and Gerald Kampwerth and special friend Viola.

In addition to his parents and his wife Leonilda, Raymond was preceded in death by a daughter – Vera Golder of June 5, 2015; his mother and father-in-law – Gerhard and Josephine Kampwerth; his sisters – Julia Diekemper, Eleanor Diekemper, Florence Kluemke and husband George, Anna Voss and husband Ed, Bernard Diekemper, Henry Diekemper and wife Bernetta, Joe Diekemper and wives Lily and Mary, and Mathias Diekemper; and his in-laws – Sr. Veronica Kampwerth, Regina and Louis Seiffert, Herman Kampwerth, Urban Kampwerth, Norbert and Alice Kampwerth, Joe and Agnes Kampwerth, Cornelius “Bud” and Sally Kampwerth, JoAgnes and Wayne Beckemeyer, Linda Kampwerth, and Rosemary Kampwerth.

Mr. Diekemper was a retired dairy farmer. He enjoyed his family, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ray loved spending time outdoors and on his farm. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. All in attendance at the visitation and Mass will be required to wear a mask. The church is limited to 100 people in attendance. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in his memory at St. Mary’s Church on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Diekemper are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.