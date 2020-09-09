Rev. C. Miller Hurst, age 89 of Marine, IL, died Tuesday, September 08, 2020, at his home in Marine, IL.

He was born on Sunday, November 30, 1930, in Fairfax, MO, the son of Lawrence and Helen (nee Mumford) Hurst.

On Saturday, November 02, 1974, he married Maxine L. Hurst nee Brasch at Coal Valley, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine; Marine Senior Citizens (Past President and Treasurer); former member of the Marine Lion’s Club; Marine Township Board; Board Member of the Marine Town Board; Marine Town Treasurer; Marine Township Assessor.

He was a native of Missouri and attended schools in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska before graduating from Plattsmouth Nebraska High School in 1948. In 1952 he began working for Graybar Electric Company. He was active in the formation of the Greater New Orleans Association of Christian Churches, formulated in 1959. In 1964 he graduated from Texas Christian University and was on the Dean’s list. He continued on the Dean’s list while attending Brite Divinity School. He was ordained June 4, 1967 at Gentilly Christian Church, New Orleans, LA and received his Bachelor of Divintiy degree with honors. He was then called to serve First Christian Church, Albia, IA, until Sept. 1971, then called to worship at First Christian Church, Davenport, IA. In 1974 he returned to Graybar Electric, St. Louis, while residing in Webster Groves, MO and retired in July of 1994. On Nov. 13, 1977 he was installed as pastor of the First Christian Church, Marine, IL and served as pastor for 24 years. He and his family moved to Marine in June of 1978. He enjoyed cutting firewood and ice cream.

Survivors include:

Wife – Maxine L. “Trea” Hurst, nee Brasch, Marine, IL

Daughter – Sheryl Stowe, Fort Worth, TX

Daughter – Jan Hurst, Fort Worth, TX

Son – Scott (Gay) Hurst, Glen Carbon, IL

Daughter – Debbie A. (Rob) Mans, Highland, IL

Daughter – Renee M. (Significant Other – Steve Massey) Hurst, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 13

Great Grandchildren – 13

Nieces – Two

Nephew – One.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Lawrence H. Hurst

Mother – Helen G. Hurst, nee Mumford

Sister – Ruth Marie Tomaro.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine or HSHS Hospice.