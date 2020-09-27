Rita T. Nordhaus, age 79, of Germantown, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 14, 1941 in Trenton, the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth, nee Nordman, Fischer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Henry J Fischer; and brothers-in-law, Larry Theising, Von Wheeler, and Arlo Millican.

Surviving are her husband Franklin Nordhaus of Germantown, whom she married October 12, 1965 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; children, Karen (Allen) Knackstedt of Alhambra, Keith (friend Jana Robinson) Nordhaus of Germantown, and Gary Nordhaus of Germantown; grandchildren, Molly Nordhaus, Nicole and Brady Knackstedt; siblings, Joan Theising of Germantown, Rev. Adrian Fischer of Monroe, LA, David (Bonnie) Fischer of Trenton, and Paul (Linda) Fischer of Collinsville; and sisters-in-law, Barbara (friend Shirley Janes) Nordhaus of Ft. Meyers, FL and Pat Millican of Sterling.

Rita formerly worked at Germantown Trust and Savings Bank in Bartelso and Community Bank of Trenton. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Germantown, Mater Dei Mothers and Friends, former religion teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and Boy Scout Den Mother. In addition, Rita volunteered at Aviston Countryside Manor, was the dining room hostess at the church picnic for many years, and was an avid blood donor. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, playing jokes on her family at Christmas, going to her grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with her family.

Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Rev. Adrian Fischer and Rev. James Buerster concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School, Heartland Hospice, or in the form of Masses and will be received at the funeral home.

