Robert E. “Bone” Bohnenstiehl, age 65 of Grantfork, IL, died Sunday, September 06, 2020, at his residence in Grantfork, IL.

He was born on November 27, 1954, in Staunton, IL, the son of Earl and Ruth (nee Mollet) Bohnenstiehl.

On November 16, 1984, he married Margaret “Maggie” Henderson at Staunton, IL. She survives in Grantfork, IL.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Retired Grantfork Fire Dept., Madison County Fair Board and Superintendent of Swine Barn, Madison County 4-H Auction Committee and Charter Member of Grantfork JC’s.

Bob was born in Staunton, IL and graduated Highland High School in 1972. He played football all 4 years of Highland School and was in the FFA. While in school he showed cattle and raised pigs. After graduation he started his life long career of truck driving, both locally and over the road. He had worked for Bohnenstiehl Trucking and over 30 years for Reichmann Trucking. In 2013, he was awarded Million Miler Safety Award. Bob loved hunting, farming, dirt track racing and demolition derbies. He enjoyed working the sausage supper at Grantfork United Church of Christ and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan.

Survivors include:

Wife – Margaret “Maggie” Bohnenstiehl, nee Henderson, Grantfork, IL

Son – Kyle R. Bohnenstiehl (Significant Other – Dr. Katherine Hansen), Alhambra, IL

Son – Dale E. Bohnenstiehl, New Douglas, IL

Brother – Eugene E. (Linda) Bohnenstiehl, Highland, IL

Sister – Jeanette B. (Mitchell D.) Schuster, Grantfork, IL

Sister – Karen L. (James) Leadbetter, Highland, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Earl G. Bohnenstiehl – Died 10/13/2012

Mother – Ruth C. Bohnenstiehl, nee Mollet – Died 8/13/2019

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

The family will have private visitation and funeral services at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.