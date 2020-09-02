Rose Mary Ann Kampwerth, age 83, of Carlyle passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Breese, IL on October 27, 1936 the daughter of William and Clara (Rehkemper) Wilke. She married her husband of 63 years, Roland Kampwerth in St. Rose on April 30, 1957 and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children: Kevin Kampwerth and wife LuAlice of Carlyle, Donna Henrichs and husband Kenneth of St. Rose, Mark Kampwerth and wife Joyce of Carlyle, Dale Kampwerth and wife Cindy of Carlyle, Roland Kampwerth Jr. of Beckemeyer, and Dean Kampwerth and wife Lisa of Carlyle; thirteen grandchildren: Whitney (John) Luebbers, Joshua Henrichs, Lauren Henrichs and special friend Greg Litteken, Chelsey Henrichs, Mackenzie Henrichs and special friend Jordan Ottensmeier , Kenyon Kampwerth, Chase Kampwerth, Claire Kampwerth and special friend Logan Johnson, Carly Kampwerth, London Kampwerth, Lincoln Kampwerth, Ryan Kampwerth, and Adam Kampwerth; siblings: Felix Wilke, James Wilke, Florence Huelsmann, Ruth Endres and husband Jerry, Billy Wilke and wife Carol; brothers-in-law: Frank Kampwerth and wife Lucille, Gerald Kampwerth and special friend Viola, and Ray Diekemper.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and in-laws: Betty Wilke, David Huelsmann, Sister Veronica Kampwerth, Regina (Louis) Seiffert, Herman Kampwerth, Urban Kampwerth, Norbert (Alice) Kampwerth, Joe (Agnes) Kampwerth, Leonilda Diekemper, JoAgnes (Wayne) Beckemeyer, and Cornelius “Bud” (Marcella) Kampwerth.

Rose Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Carlyle. She enjoyed playing cards, especially blackjack and euchre. She loved playing bingo and was an excellent cook. She cured many illnesses and heartbreaks with her special chicken soup. Rose Mary was very involved on the family farm often times fixing machinery and taking care of whatever needed done to keep the farm moving.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Mass will be limited to 100 people and all in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in RoseMary’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Cemetery and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolence may be made to the Kampwerth family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.