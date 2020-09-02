Veronica “Vera” Netemeyer, age 98, of Aviston, died on August 30, 2020. She lived a long and beautiful life.

She was a beloved aunt, sister, daughter, friend, and mother. She truly enjoyed people, and was always optimistic.

Vera grew up in St. Rose, IL with her parents Ben and Clara Horstmann and 8 siblings: Edwin, John, Eugene, Vincent, Mary, Rose, Bernice, Viola. Her first paying job was at Highland Hospital as a nurse’s aide when she was only 15 years old. She married Paul Netemeyer on September 30, 1942 who preceded her in death, 5/12/89. She had 6 children with Paul: Gerry Hoeffken, Janice Standley (Roger), Ann Mulvey, Patrick Netemeyer (Marian), Joe Netemeyer (Patty), and Maurice Netemeyer (Nancy). She had 14 grandchildren: Christopher Oglesby, Angela Hoeffken, Carl Standley, Erin Standley Steiner, Adam Standley, Tenaya Mulvey, Sierra Mulvey, Ben Netemeyer, Seth Netemeyer, Shelly Netemeyer, Stacy Netemeyer, Jacob Netemeyer, Chad Booth and Corey Booth. She also had 9 great grandchildren.

Paul and Vera, with business partners, opened the Aviston Lumber Company in 1947. She worked tirelessly in the business until she was in her 80’s.

While raising her family, Vera liked to do church and community activities. She was a member of the St Francis Altar Sodality. She was a volunteer for St Francis Church picnic and a sacristy worker. She was the first female Eucharistic Minister starting in 1977. In her later years, she made beautiful quilts for the church’s yearly picnic, often 10 to 12 in a year. She received the Unsung Hero award in 2017 for her many years of dedication to St Francis of Assisi Parish in Aviston.

She volunteered at the Aviston Nursing Home. She was an auxiliary member and volunteer at the Breese Hospital starting when it was newly built. She was a den mother and a 4-H leader. Because painting was one of her passions, she helped paint the interiors and exteriors of many homes Vera lived in Aviston since 1951. Nothing was more important to Vera than her family. She loved them unconditionally and forever. She loved life, loved to work and she loved to help people. We will miss her.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family asks to please show others an act of kindness in Vera’s memory.

Moss Funeral Home in Breese is in charge of the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.