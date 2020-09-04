Wilford D. Pendergrass, age 88, of Breese, IL passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born January 29, 1932 in Kuttawa, KY, the son of the late George and Sally, nee Hamilton, Pendergrass.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Goodwin and Betty Herrin; brothers-in-law, Carny Goodwin and Tip Herrin; and Hilmes in-laws.

Surviving are his wife Alice, nee Hilmes, Pendergrass, of Breese, IL whom he married November 24, 1992 in Metropolis, IL; son, George Pendergrass of Springdale, AR; step-children, Ivan Timmermann of Carlyle, IL, Kathy (Dan) Thole of St. Rose, IL, Diane Timmermann of Highland, IL, Krista (special friend, Logan Fischer) Timmermann of Breese, IL, and Ranee (Neil) Becker of Breese, IL; grandchildren, Kaylee Pendergrass, Austin Pendergrass, Sarah Pendergrass, Megan Timmermann, Kandy (Jarrod) Vanderkooi, James (special friend, Valerie Goodman) Timmermann, Courtney Thole, Jared (special friend, Lexi Kohnen) Thole, Justin Thole, Mercedes (Chris) Clark, Brennan Kent, Trey (special friend, Karlee Huelsmann) Kent, Mya Wessling, Liam Wessling, and Holden Becker; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Lois) Holt of Paducah, KY; and numerous Hilmes brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Wilford was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston, IL, VFW Post 7983, Trenton, IL and VFW Post 5694, Highland, IL, and Masonic Lodge 316, Springdale, AR. He retired from JTL Trucking in Springdale, AR and also co-owned Pendergrass Trucking in Republic, MO.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or All Saints Academy and will be received at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.