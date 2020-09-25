Willie Wooten, 74, of Mayfield, KY, formerly of Panama and Raymond, passed away at 1:07 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence.

Willie was born May 29, 1946 in Hyden, KY, the son of Willie and Ella (Stidham) Wooten. He married Marie Eaker, and she preceded him in death. Willie then married Rita Fern (Cruthis) Blades on June 1, 1995 in Nashville, TN, and they have enjoyed over 25 years of marriage.

Willie worked as a machinist for Brake Parts for over 37 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a past member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Litchfield, as well as the Litchfield Moose Lodge #1634. Willie loved fishing, and attending auctions.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Dey; brothers, Matt and Mike Wooten; and sisters, Rosie, Sally, Virgie, Shelby, and Ollie.

Willie is survived by his wife, Rita Fern Blades Wooten of Mayfield, KY; children, Donna Marie Fickas of Pekin, William J. Wooten of Mt. Olive, Rebecca Lynn (Darin) Dennison of Pawnee, Annette Hemken of Paducah, KY, Lannette (Dennis) Speck of Pekin, Sandy (Wes) Mueller of Effingham, and Sharon (Scott) Krahl of Santa Clarita, CA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Ruie (Juanita) Wooten of Raymond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 117 Walnut Street, Panama, IL 62077. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of masks is recommended.

Private Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama, with Pastor Roy Eller officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Asbury Cemetery in Raymond.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, 1303 N. 18 th Avenue, Litchfield, IL 62056, or the Montgomery County Cancer Association, 19 Circle Drive, Litchfield, IL 62056.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.